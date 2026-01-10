Telangana IPS body slams allegations against IAS officers

Hyderabad: The Telangana IPS Officers Association on Saturday, January 10, condemned the allegations levelled against women IAS officers by some media channels.

The condemnations comes after a media channel levelled an allegation against an IAS officer.

The Association said it views the issue as a deliberate attempt at character assassination, carried out under the garb of journalism, with the sole intent of sensationalism and vilification.

In a statement, the Association said, “Targeting women officers through unverified claims, fabricated narratives, and selective distortion of administrative processes is not only reprehensible but also reflects a deeply regressive and misogynistic mindset.”

Also Read Telangana CM inaugurate Rs 180 crore Suzen Medicare IV fluid unit

It said that such allegations are an attack on the foundation of the of constitutional governance, rule of law, and the dignity of public service. Women officers across services are discharging their duties with integrity, courage, and professionalism, often under demanding circumstances.

“To malign their reputation through conjecture, leaked or fabricated material, and insinuations about postings or personal conduct is grossly unethical, legally untenable, and morally indefensible. These actions undermine institutional morale, erode public confidence in governance, and weaken democratic institutions,” the statement read.

The Association firmly asserted that the allegations aired were false, malicious, and devoid of factual basis. The broadcast amounts to a serious violation of privacy, dignity, and professional reputation of serving officers

It added that such reporting constitutes trial by media, which is impermissible in a constitutional democracy governed by law. Singling out women officers through defamatory narratives reflects a systemic bias that must be called out and resisted.

The Association stands shoulder to shoulder with the IAS Officers’ Association in demanding an immediate and unconditional public apology from the concerned media houses apart from withdrawal of defamatory content from all platforms, including digital and social media.

Strict adherence by media organizations to established norms of journalistic ethics and responsibility. The Telangana IPS Officers’ Association also warns that any media house or individual found indulging in the dissemination of baseless, defamatory, or fabricated content against serving officers will be proceeded against strictly as per law.

The Association will support and pursue all appropriate civil and criminal legal remedies, including action under applicable laws, to ensure accountability and deterrence. “Let it be clearly understood that the dignity of constitutional offices, particularly the honour and safety of women officers, is non-negotiable. Any attempt to intimidate, malign, or demoralize serving officers through false narratives will be met with firm, united, and resolute institutional response,” the Association said.

The Association reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting the integrity of public institutions, and ensuring that women officers serve without fear, prejudice, or harassment. The statement was issued by the Association President and Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, and other office bearers incuding G Sudheer Babu, Vikram Singh Mann, Tafseer Iqubal, D Joel Davis, among others.