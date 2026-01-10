Telangana CM inaugurate Rs 180 crore Suzen Medicare IV fluid unit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, January 9, inaugurated Suzen Medicare’s fluid manufacturing plant worth Rs 180 crore in Maheshwaram, Hyderabad.

The unit aims to produce IV fluids and antibiotics. The facility is ready to get into production. The 1.60 lakh sq ft unit has been set up on four acres in E-City, and the company has entered into a technology tie up with Rommelag of Germany, a well known packaging services provider for injectables.

Noting that the setting up of Suzen Medicare unit for manufacturing IV fluids using German technology was commendable, the CM said that the decision of the company was driven by his government’s Telangana Rising 2047 vision.

As part of the vision, the government has committed to making Telangana a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

Both the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), which is the hub for high-value services, technology, innovation and urban economic engines, as well as the Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE), which essentially will be the zone driving large-scale manufacturing, industrial growth and production infrastructure, will play a vital role in boosting strong economic activity in Telangana.

Reddy said that with Hyderabad already competing with the world’s greatest cities, Telangana is poised to compete with Germany, Japan, South Korea and New York. “As part of this, we are encouraging industries started by young entrepreneurs,” the Chief Minister added.

He said 40 per cent of the bulk drugs produced in the country are manufactured in Telangana. “We are excelling in the pharma sector and the entire world is looking at Hyderabad. Those who studied here have become CEOs of global companies. This is a matter of great pride for us,” he declared.