Hyderabad: Germany’s Deutsche Borse to open Global Capability Center

Hyderabad: German company Deutsche, one of the world’s leading exchange organisations and market infrastructure providers, will soon launch its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad. The development was conveyed to Telangana chief minister during a meeting held on Tuesday, November 4, with company officials.

A delegation led by German Consul General Michael Hasper met the Telangana CM and briefed him about the GCC which is being established as part of the Borse company’s expansion. The new facility will provide at least 1000 job opportunities in the IT sector in the GCC in the next 2 years, said a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

It added the the company has also been invited for more investments in IT, pharma and the automobile sector in Telangana. The CM also requested the German Consul General to appoint German teachers and provide vocational training in Hyderabad.

“Thanking the German company for choosing Hyderabad to set up the GCC, CM Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad is the best destination for investments and the People’s Government is ready to extend full support to the global investors,” said the release.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to the German team to extend its cooperation to promote Hyderabad as an innovation hub. He also appealed to the Consul General to provide vocational education and skills development training through the state’s TOMCOM department.

Amazon Web Services delegation also meets CM

On the same day, an official delegation of the Amazon Web Services ( AWS) visited the CM a courtesy call and briefed him about its ongoing data center projects, expansion plans and other issues related to the AWS operations in Telangana.

The CM assured that the government will extend all kinds of support to the company to invest in the state. Kerry Person, global head of AWS Data Center, Vikram Sridharan, director of infrastructure public policy, Anurag Kilnani, and others were present at the meeting.