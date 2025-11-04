TSHRC takes suo-motu cognizance of Telangana bus accident

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday, November 4, took suo-motu cognisance of the bus accident in Chevella, which claimed the lives of 19 people and demanded a detailed report from the concerned authorities.

The commission cited media reports referring to the Chevella–Tandur stretch as a “death corridor,” witnessing numerous fatal accidents due to poor road conditions, absence of dividers, over-speeding, overloading, and delay in highway widening works and has demanded a report from several authorities by December 12.

“The reports also allege serious administrative negligence, failure of enforcement authorities, and lack of accountability on the part of concerned departments, resulting in repeated violations of the Right to Life and Safety guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.” the commission stated in a release.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC), the departments of Transport, Home, Mines and Geology and the Collector of Ranga Reddy district have been asked to submit factual and action-taken reports by 11 am of the specified date.

Telangana DGP visits accident site

On Tuesday, Telangana director general of police (DGP), B Shivadhar Reddy, along with Additional DGP (law and order) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Cyberabad Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty and other officers, inspected the accident site.

Officials have been directed to prepare a comprehensive plan in coordination with other stakeholders to prevent future accidents.

Earlier, residents along the Bijapur–Hyderabad National Highway staged a protest demanding the widening of the stretch connecting Karnataka to Hyderabad.

Over the past five years, around 200 people have lost their lives in accidents on this highway due to multiple causes.

30 injured persons to be discharged on Tuesday

Over 30 people injured in the accident near Mirjaguda village of Chevella mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Monday and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals and of them are expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

None of them suffered major injuries, a police official told PTI.

A total of 38 passengers received medical treatment following the accident, and eight of them were already discharged.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their kin after post mortem, he said.

Of the 19 dead, the funerals of 17 people were completed, the official added.

Nineteen people were killed and over 30 suffered injuries when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a government bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI.)