Telangana is witnessing dictatorial rule : BJP MLA Eatala

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender today said that the state was witnessing a Dictatorial and feudal rule . He said that none could buy power by spending money.

He made these remarks while speaking to media persons after performing prayers at Peddamma talli temple in Guruvannapeta of Komuravelli mandal. Speaking on the occasion he took strong exceptions to the comments made by CM KCR that he would destroy all BJP leaders and workers md sais that it was not proper for KCR to make such comments.

He alleged that CM KCR was behaving like a sadist by carrying out physical attacks on the leaders of opposition political Parties with the help of police .

He said that KCR should not behave in a such manner even after seeing the end of several political parties, which had behaved in a feudal manner on the soil of Telangana.

Stating that the people of the state are observing every thing , he said that the people would teach a befitting lesson to the CM whenever elections were held in Telangana .