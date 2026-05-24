Telangana issues HILTP norms to convert industrial lands into multi-use zones

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has operationalised the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP), allowing the conversion of industrial land within and near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to ‘multi-use zones.’

The policy aims to reduce pollution in the state capital and protect it from environmental crisis by shifting polluting industries out of the city.

An online portal was also launched on May 23 to allow eligible industrial unit holders to submit, monitor, and track their applications online.

TGIIC nodal agency for policy

In an order issued on May 22, the government authorised the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) as the nodal agency for implementing the policy.

As per the guidelines furnished by the TGIIC, ‘industrial park’ refers to the 21 industrial parks and standalone units within the Core Urban Region (CURE) of Hyderabad.

This includes industrial zones like Nacharam, Mallapur, Cherlapally, Moula Ali, Uppal, Sanathnagar, Medchal, Kushaiguda, Patancheru, Hayathnagar, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Gandhinagar, Pashamylaram, Ramachandrapuram, Chandulalabaradari and Katedan.

The processing fee for the conversion of land has been designated as follows:

Area Range Fee Amount (Rs.) Upto Ac. 1.00 Rs. 20,000/- Above Ac. 1.00 and up to Ac. 5.00 Rs. 50,000/- Above Ac. 5.00 and up to Ac. 10.00 Rs. 1,00,000/- Above Ac. 10.00 and up to Ac. 25.00 Rs. 2,00,000/- Above Ac. 25.00 and up to Ac. 50.00 Rs. 5,00,000/- Above Acs. 50.00 Rs. 10,00,000/-

Also Read Telangana govt selling industrial land worth Rs 5 lakh crore: KTR

Eligibility criteria for applying

Only the industrial plots/units that have been properly set up and where sale deeds have been executed are eligible for conversion under the policy.

All applicable charges and dues (Extension of Time, mutation, property tax, sub-division charges, delay condonation fee and any other dues as per TGIIC regulations) have to be cleared before the application is taken up by the Scrutiny Committee.

Owners must also submit the following documents with their online application:

Sale deed by TGIIC (erstwhile APIIC) / Directorate of Industries/ Government

Encumbrance certificate

Latest property tax receipt

Dated site photographs (colour)

Firm registration

Identity Proof (PAN / Aadhaar)

Notarised undertaking on Rs 100 non-judicial stamp paper for consent for payment of the requisite fee as per norms.

Notarised undertaking on Rs 100 non-judicial stamp paper for consent to give / handover the affected land portion, if any, for infrastructure improvement, as per norms

Any other document as deemed necessary

Development Impact Fee, payment timelines and applicable SRO rates

To encourage the prospective applicants, people who are paying 10 per cent of the Development Impact Fee (DIF) on or before June 30, 2026, will be able to process their application based on existing Sub-Registrar Office rates.

Accordingly, the first instalment, or 45 per cent of the DIF, must be paid within 45 days of the Demand Notice, and the second instalment (45 per cent) of the DIF shall be paid within the next 45 days.

Units that have obtained approval under HILTP for shifting to a new location will be given priority for allotment of an industrial plot at industrial parks outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Moreover, the units, after obtaining approval for multi-use conversion, will be allowed to run the industry/unit in its present location for a maximum period of one year.

Grievance redressal

A dedicated support and grievance redressal mechanism has been established to assist applicants and departmental officials throughout the application process.

Any issues can be flagged to the helpline number 7729-983215 between 10 am and 6 pm from Monday to Saturday.