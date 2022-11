Hyderabad: The Income Tax (IT) officials conducted raids on three private hospitals in Khammam on Wednesday.

Belief Hospital, Rohith Test Tube Baby Centre, and Sri Ram Kidney Hospital at Nehru Nagar in the Khammam district were raided by IT officials and the premises of these hospitals were closed during the raids.

Income tax officials searched for documents related to financial and business transactions of the hospital management and have reportedly seized documents.