Telangana: IT raids at residence of energy min’s PA, Rs 49L seized

Hyderabad: Income-Tax(IT) department officials here raided the residence of Prabhakar Reddy, personal assistant of Telangana energy minister G Jagadish Reddy in Nalgonda district on Monday. The raid came just three days before the Munugode bypoll scheduled to be held on November 3.



Officials seized cash worth Rs 49 lakhs and several key documents from Jagadish Reddy’s residence during the raid. The team comprised of 30-members, headed by the Deputy Director of IT Tirumala Nagar in Nalgonda town.

The team began with the procedure on Monday evening, October 31, and concluded in the wee hours on Tuesday. Central police personnel accompanied the IT officials, reportedly while the local police were not allowed into the premises during the raid.