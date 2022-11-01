Telangana: IT raids at residence of energy min’s PA, Rs 49L seized

Officials seized cash worth 49 lakhs and several key documents from the minister's residence during the raid.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st November 2022 10:03 am IST
Nalgonda: IT raids on TS Energy Minister’s PA’s residence, seizes 49L
Income Tax department raids TS minister's PA's residence in Nalgonda.

Hyderabad: Income-Tax(IT) department officials here raided the residence of Prabhakar Reddy, personal assistant of Telangana energy minister G Jagadish Reddy in Nalgonda district on Monday. The raid came just three days before the Munugode bypoll scheduled to be held on November 3.

Officials seized cash worth Rs 49 lakhs and several key documents from Jagadish Reddy’s residence during the raid. The team comprised of 30-members, headed by the Deputy Director of IT Tirumala Nagar in Nalgonda town.

The team began with the procedure on Monday evening, October 31, and concluded in the wee hours on Tuesday. Central police personnel accompanied the IT officials, reportedly while the local police were not allowed into the premises during the raid.

