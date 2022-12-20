Telangana: ‘It’s a family issue’, says Malla Reddy after criticism by 5 MLAs

Hyderabad: A day after five MLAs of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) took a dig at him over the issue of nominated posts, labour minister Malla Reddy on Tuesday termed it a family issue and denied that there were any differences between them.

The minister told the mediapersons that BRS is a disciplined party and any issue will be sorted out like family matters.

“This is a family issue. We live like brothers and like any family there will be some minor issues,” said Malla Reddy, who alleged that the media exaggerated the remarks made by some MLAs.

Stating that he is a Gandhian, the minister said he would talk to the MLAs. “If necessary, I will invite all of them to my residence. Some people are deliberately blowing things out of proportion,” he said.

The minister clarified that he has no role in making appointments to the nominated posts as this is done by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

Five MLAs from Medchal Malkajgiri district had Monday alleged that all nominated posts are being cornered by Malla Reddy.

The MLAs from Malkajgiri, Uppal, Qutbullahpur, Serilingampalli and Kuktapally had held a meeting at the residence of Malkajgiri legislator Mynampally Hanumantha Rao in Dullpally.

Hanumantha Rao, B. Subhash Reddy, M. Krishna Rao, Arikepudi Gandhi and Vivekananda and some other leaders attended the meeting.

The MLAs openly expressed their unhappiness over their supporters not getting the posts. They complained that all posts were going to Medchal constituency, represented by minister Malla Reddy.

They found fault with the minister’s style of functioning. They said that Malla Reddy was not carrying together all party leaders in the district while taking important decisions like appointment of market committee chairman.

Krishna Rao stated that injustice was being done to the party workers in their constituencies as all the posts were being given to only one constituency

The MLA said though Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had asked Mallareddy to consult all while making the appointments but he was not taking others into confidence.

