Telangana: KCR lying about electricity meters, claims Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday lashed out at chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for making “false accusations” against the Centre, stating that it had introduced a new electricity bill making it mandatory for the states to install electricity meters to agriculture pump sets.

Addressing a rally at Ramlila grounds in Qutbullapur before embarking on the fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay said that KCR had completely misled the state assembly by showing some outdated papers.

Displaying the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, the BJP state president said, “Here is the bill. Let KCR show whether there is any provision for the installation of meters to the agriculture pump sets. If he has shame and sense, he should immediately resign from the chief minister’s post and apologise to the people. If I am wrong, I will quit my MP seat.”

Stating that he was ready to prove KCR wrong, Sanjay alleged that the Telangana government was trying to impose a burden of another Rs 4,000 crore by increasing power tariffs in the name of installing meters to farm pump sets and throwing the blame on the Centre. “If the meters are installed, we shall break the walls of Pragati Bhavan,” he declared.

On the allegation made by the chief minister that the Centre was putting pressure on the state government to sell the assets of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Sanjay said it was KCR who was conspiring to lease out for the assets of RTC including depots and lands to his family members and stooges for 99 years. “We shall not allow privatisation of RTC assets at any cost,” he said.

Ridiculing the TRS chief projecting himself as a national leader, the BJP leader said in a sarcastic tone: “Desh Ki Neta, Din Bhar Peetha, Farmhouse me sotha, Amavas-Punnami ko baahar aatha..” (This national leader keeps consuming liquor all through the day, sleeps in the farmhouse and comes out once in blue moon). The chief minister has converted Pragathi Bhavan into a virtual KCR Bar and Restaurant, he alleged.

Sanjay wondered what had happened to KCR’s tall claims of making Hyderabad like Dallas, London, Singapore and New York. “He had also announced payment of Rs 1,000 for pointing out every pothole. If he wants to pay the money, his entire state budget will not be sufficient. There are so many potholes on the roads all over the city,” he said.

He alleged that there was no proper drainage system in Hyderabad, while the TRS leaders were encroaching nalas and tanks. “KCR has even promised to make Musi river water as pure as coconut water. Can he drink the same or at least take a bath with it?” he asked.