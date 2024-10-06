Telangana: KTR blames Congress govt for farmer woes

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, October 6, held the Congress responsible for hardships faced by the farmers in Telangana.

He criticised the government’s negligence toward the farming community, stating that both land-owning farmers and tenant farmers were suffering due to a lack of support.

In a statement, KTR said the ongoing irrigation crisis coupled with the incomplete crop loan waiver and the absence of the Rythu Bharosa scheme had left hundreds of farmers in a lurch, with many dying by suicide.

He took to X and said “Farmers are dying by suicide due to the crisis, yet the government remains unmoved. The Chief Minister shows no empathy, and there is no sense of responsibility from the administration,” he remarked.

The former IT minister warned that the farmers would hold chief minister A Revanth Reddy responsible for the government’s anti-farmer policies and punish him for betraying them. KTR alleged that the CM failed to deliver promises. Urging farmers not to lose hope, he exuded confidence that the farmers would overcome the crisis. “Bad days will pass, and good days will come again. Jai Kisan!,” he concluded.