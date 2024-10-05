‘Demolish my house and…’ KTR to Telangana CM Revanth on HYDRA

KTR also stated that earlier Congress governments had provided documents to people living in the Full Tank Level and the buffer zones.

BRS working president KTR says LOP Rahul Gandhi is sending bulldozers to demolish houses of the poor in Musi Riverbed.
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, October 5, asked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to demolish his residence and stop troubling the public.

KTR asked the Telangana chief minister to demolish his property along with that of all BRS workers. “If demolishing my home will bring you peace, please do that, but after that…end the mindless demolitions,” he remarked.

The Rajanna Sircilla MLA and ex-Telangana IT minister stressed that the chief minister will have to stop demolishing people’s residences and destroying their lives. KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to demolish his own house in Kodangal also and further challenged him to demolish his brother Tirupathi Reddy’s house in Durgam Cheruvu.

KTR further attacked the Telangana chief minister and said, “It was your government which provided documents to people living in the Full Tank Level and the buffer zones and now you call them land grabbers and threaten them with bulldozers.”

