Hyderabad: Telangana HC refuses to stay HYDRA demolitions for Dasara

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, October 4, refused to stay demolitions undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) during Dasara.

The High Court also sent a notice to the Telangana government directing them to respond within four weeks with reasons for going ahead with the demolition drive in Hyderabad, without adhering to legal provisions or issuing notices to the owners of the residential properties etc.

“This court is convinced that the contentions raised by the petitioner in the PIL are of public importance,” chief justice Alok Aradhe said during the hearing on Friday.

The division bench of the High Court, comprising chief justice and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, declined the plea by Dr KA Paul, petitioner in the PIL who sought court orders to restrain HYDRA from going ahead with the demolitions in Hyderabad.

It sent notices to the principal secretary to the government, the municipal administration department and the commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA), AV Ranganath.