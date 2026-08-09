Telangana launches TG-VEER for families of police martyrs

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP CV Anand on Sunday, August 9, launched ‘TG-VEER’, a dedicated grievance portal for the families of police martyrs.

Anand, who visited Warangal district, interacted with the family members of 28 police martyrs of the Warangal Commissionerate, who died while fighting Maoists, an official release said.

The DGP launched ‘TG-VEER’ portal, which provides a single platform for families to register grievances relating to financial assistance, compassionate appointments, plot allotment and other benefits to which they are entitled.

It also brings together the martyr’s service profile, family details and benefits received, along with a centralised repository of relevant government orders. Senior officers can monitor and track grievances at the unit and state levels, it said.

On the occasion, the DGP issued QR-code-enabled family cards to the martyrs’ families. Scanning the QR code will directly take the family member to the TG-VEER grievance portal.

The DGP directed the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) officials, who developed the portal , to immediately communicate to all units to collect grievances of all martyrs’ families and submit a consolidated report.

The families brought several long-pending issues to the DGP’s notice, including ex-gratia, financial assistance, plot allotment and registration or title issues, pension and other welfare matters.

He assured the families that he would take up the issues with the government and pursue their resolution.

Sharing his personal association with Warangal, where he began his career during the peak of the Maoist movement, Anand said he could empathise with the pain of families who had lost their loved ones in the line of duty.

Anand began his career in police as ASP in Warangal Rural Sub-division.

Recalling the difficult years during which police personnel faced ambushes and exchanges of fire, he said the peace prevailing in the region today was built on the sacrifices of those officers and personnel who placed duty above their own lives, the release added.