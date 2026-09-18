Telangana launches urban climate atlas for climate risk planning

Hyderabad: Telangana has launched the Urban Climate Atlas, a digital map-based platform designed to help Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). It aims to understand climate risks and vulnerabilities and improve climate-focused urban planning.

The platform was launched under the State Climate Centre for Cities on Thursday, September 17. Officials from the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) said it will ensure sustainable development across ULBs in Telangana.

State Climate Centre for Cities

The State Climate Centre for Cities was set up at the CDMA office in Masab Tank. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Dr T.K. Sreedevi inaugurated the Centre.

The Centre will work as Telangana’s main knowledge, data and technical support platform for climate action by municipalities. Its responsibilities include managing climate data, assessing greenhouse gas emissions and identifying climate risks and vulnerabilities.

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The Centre will also focus on issues such as urban heat islands and flooding.

Atlas to help identify climate risks

The Urban Climate Atlas will combine spatial information on climate risks, vulnerabilities, emissions and urban services.

It will allow municipal officials to identify areas facing greater climate risks, set investment priorities and plan measures suited to local conditions.

ULBs can use the Atlas to identify climate-related spending and align planned investments with state and city-level climate priorities.