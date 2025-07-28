Telangana local body election: AICC in-charge to tour 6 constituencies

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan will be going on a week-long padayatra across six assembly constituencies starting July 31.

During her tour, she will be holding meetings with the local Congress leaders and party cadres, to give them direction on strengthening the party at the grass-roots, in view of the impending local body polls in the state.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will accompany her during her padayatra.

She will begin her tour from Parigi constituency in Rangareddy district, and will cover Armur in Nizamabad district, Andole in Sangareddy district, Khanapur in Adilabad district, Choppadandi in Karimnagar district, and Wardhannapet in Warangal district.

During her padayatra, she will be interacting with the people about local issues in Telangana, performance of the state government and what steps it an could take for the development of those constituencies.

She will stay put in those constituencies during her night halts, and the next morning she will participate in ‘Shram Daan’ in cleaning the surroundings and planting saplings, to spread the message of ‘clean and green’ environment.

In view of the upcoming Telangana local body elections the Congress government here promised reservation of 42% seats for Backward Classes (BC) passed the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance. It is still pending approval from governor Jishnu Dev Varma and it is required to increase the enhance BC reservations to 42%.

BCs occupy about 46% percent of the population in Telangana and the community is hence being both by the Congress and BJP. The BRS during its previous tenure in fact also promised 50% reservation to BCs but was not able to make it happen.