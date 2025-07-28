Bandi Sanjay slams Telangana govt over Kamareddy declaration

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar raked up controversy on Sunday, July 27, as he dubbed the Telangana government’s ‘Backward Classes (BC) Declaration’ as “Muslim Declaration”.

Kumar alleged that the declaration prioritizes the needs of the Muslim community and not those who are from backward classes. Following the inauguration of a hospital in Karimnagar, the union minister addressed the media and said, “Congress is fooling the BC community by offering 5 percent reservation. The BC community already has 27 percent reservation and if the 10 percent reservation for Muslims is removed, the BCs will be left with 5 percent.”

Kumar vowed to block the BC reservation Bill, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of mocking Hindus and threatening Hinduism. The union minister said he won’t have an issue with the BC reservation Bill if it excludes Muslims. “If we don’t stop the bill here, it will become a template across India,” Kumar claimed.

Kumar claimed that Hindu organisations across Telangana are angry over the demolition of Pedamma Temple in Banjara Hills. He asked whether the Congress was trying to appease a community in the build up to byelections in Jubilee Hills. The Karimnagar MP demanded suspension of officials involved in the demolition of the temple.