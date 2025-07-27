Telangana Dy CM seeks report on plantation in last 10 years, funds spent

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka asked the officials of Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts to select one gram panchayat as a ‘pilot project,’ to study how many saplings were planted in the last 10 years, the amount spent on plantation and protection, how many have survived, and the steps to be taken to save the rest.

He directed the officials to take up plantation of saplings under ‘Vanamahotsavam,’ which would be useful for the people.

He, along with revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, in-charge minister Vakati Srihari, MPs and MLAs from the Khammam region discussed with officials, the measures being taken in view of the prevailing flood situation.

Bhatti said that as of then, inflows into the Godavari River were normal, and that there were no alerts issued. He, however, asked all the officials concerned, to take rescue and relief measures to protect the people and their assets from any emergency that may arise.

He asked the officials to have life-jackets on hand, and asked them to keep the control room for floods open till the end of the monsoons.

He said that there was no shortage of urea in the state.

He also asked the officials not to compromise with the quality of food being served in the welfare residential schools (Gurukuls), and to ensure that the food will be served as per the menu.

He said that health check-ups have to be done, keeping in mind the rainy season.