Telangana local body elections likely in December: Reports

The local body elections were delayed after the Telangana HC issued an interim stay on the government's move to allocate 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th November 2025 9:51 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy addresses a meeting
Hyderabad: The schedule for the local body elections in Telangana is likely to be in December, as per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting on Monday, November 17.

The cabinet has also decided to hold the Praja Palana Week from December 1 to 9, after which the local body polls will follow, Andhra Jyothi reported.

The polls are expected to be conducted in phases rather than all at once. Local reports suggest that the sarpanch elections will be conducted first, followed by notifications for MPTC and ZPTC.

The local body elections were delayed after the Telangana High Court, on October 9, issued an interim stay on the state government’s move to allocate 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes.

Following the High Court’s order, the election notifications were cancelled.

