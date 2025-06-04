Telangana makes e-KYC mandatory for ration cards, to cancel fakes

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a major drive to identify and cancel bogus ration cards across the state. As part of this move, all ration card holders are now required to complete e-KYC verification.

Officials have warned that ration cards not updated with e-KYC within the given deadline are likely to be cancelled.

Currently, around 89.96 lakh ration cards are active in the state, and food grains are being supplied through them.

Going forward, the government has made it clear that ration cards will be issued only to individuals who are genuine and meet eligibility criteria in the official database.