Telangana makes e-KYC mandatory for ration cards, to cancel fakes

Officials have warned that ration cards not updated with e-KYC within the given deadline are likely to be cancelled.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2025 2:21 pm IST
Telangana govt to begin ration card distribution from March 1
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a major drive to identify and cancel bogus ration cards across the state. As part of this move, all ration card holders are now required to complete e-KYC verification.

Officials have warned that ration cards not updated with e-KYC within the given deadline are likely to be cancelled.

Currently, around 89.96 lakh ration cards are active in the state, and food grains are being supplied through them.

MS Creative School

Going forward, the government has made it clear that ration cards will be issued only to individuals who are genuine and meet eligibility criteria in the official database.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2025 2:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button