Telangana man donates rare ‘Bombay blood’ to pregnant woman in AP 

Thanks to the timely donation by the man from Telangana, both the mother and baby are safe

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana, born with the extremely rare ‘HH’ blood type, also known as the Bombay phenotype, donated blood to a pregnant woman in Narasapuram, Andhra Pradesh. 

This blood group is found in approximately one in 10,000 people in India and one in a million people in Europe.

The pregnant woman, who also has the HH blood group, required blood for a safe delivery. Her family reached out to the local YSR MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju, who helped connect with the HH blood group donor from Telangana.

Thanks to the timely donation by the man from Telangana, both the mother and baby are safe. It is estimated that around 179 people in India, with a frequency of 1 in 10,000, have the “Bombay Blood group”.

