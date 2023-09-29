Telangana: Man gets death penalty in 9 yr old boy’s kidnap, murder case

The accused then took the boy on his bike to a hillock in Annaram village and strangled him to death after giving him sleeping pills fearing that the boy might reveal his identity.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 4:00 pm IST
Telangana: Student dies by suicide over fear of failing in AAE exam
Representational image

Hyderabad: A court in Mahabubabad district on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to death for kidnapping a nine-year-old boy for ransom and murdering him in October 2020.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The district sessions court judge found M Sagar, an automobile mechanic, guilty under relevant IPC sections and awarded him capital punishment.

According to the prosecution, the accused, who was known to the victim’s father (a journalist), to make some quick bucks abducted the minor in Mahabubabad town on October 18, 2020.

MS Education Academy

The accused then took the boy on his bike to a hillock in Annaram village and strangled him to death after giving him sleeping pills fearing that the boy might reveal his identity.

Later, the accused called the boy’s parents from his cell phone and demanded Rs 45 lakh as ransom to release their son.

The accused burnt the boy’s body to destroy the evidence of murder.

After learning that the boy’s father had purchased a property, the accused had hatched a plan to make easy money and committed the crime, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 4:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button