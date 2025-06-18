Telangana man in Israel dies after bomb explodes near hospital

Hyderabad: Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, a man hailing from Telangana’s Jagtial district working in Israel reportedly died of a heart attack due to continuous bombings, on Monday, June 15.

Ravindra was working a part-time job in Israel on a visit visa. Speaking to the local media, his wife, R Vijayalakshmi said, “When the conflict began, he called us one day and told us he is terrified of the continuous bombings. He told us he might lose his life. We tried to console him that nothing would happen to him.”

Vijayalakshmi said her husband felt uneasy and spent most of his time in the hospital. “There, a bomb exploded near the hospital and he died of a heart attack. We were informed about his death by the hospital authorities,” she said.

Vijayalakshmi has appealed to the Telangana government and the Centre to help her bring back her deceased husband’s body. “I appeal to the government to bring back my husband’s body and help my children with a job,” she said.

On Tuesday, the state government activated a dedicated helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist and respond swiftly to concerns related to residents of the state currently in the affected regions.

Citizens may reach out to the following helpline contacts for any support or information: