Telangana govt sets Up 24×7 helpline following Israel-Iran conflict

Hyderabad: Amid rising tensions and military developments in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel, the Telangana government on Tuesday, June 17, has activated a dedicated helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist and respond swiftly to concerns related to residents of the state currently in the affected regions.

This move comes as a measure following instructions from Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, amid growing concerns over the safety of Indians abroad.

No Telangana citizens affected so far amid Iran-Israel tensions

“As per the latest available inputs from the ministry of external affairs and Indian embassies abroad, no Telangana citizens have been reported as directly impacted as of now. However, as a proactive measure, the helpline has been set up to offer guidance, collect information, and extend support to families or individuals who may require assistance or wish to report concerns,” as per the official notification.

Citizens may reach out to the following helpline contacts for any support or information:

Vandhana , PS to Resident Commissioner: +91 98719 99044

, PS to Resident Commissioner: +91 98719 99044 G Rakshith Naik , Liaison Officer: +91 96437 23157

, Liaison Officer: +91 96437 23157 Javed Hussain , Liaison Officer: +91 99100 14749

, Liaison Officer: +91 99100 14749 CH Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +91 99493 51270

The helpline, coordinated by senior officials stationed at Telangana Bhavan, aims to offer on-ground support, facilitate communication, and address queries from families and individuals seeking updates on the safety of loved ones abroad.