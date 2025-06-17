Israel kills Iran’s war chief in Tehran airstrike; Iran hits Mossad HQ

Tel Aviv: The Israel-Iran conflict entered its fifth day, and hostilities between the two nations continued to escalate. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday, June 17, claimed that it had killed Ali Shadmani, Iran’s wartime chief of staff and close aide of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an overnight strike. This was followed by Iran launching an attack on Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.

“Following accurate intelligence received by the Intelligence Branch and a sudden opportunity during the night, Air Force fighter jets attacked a manned headquarters in the heart of Tehran and killed Ali Shadmani, the Chief of Staff of the War, the most senior military commander and the man closest to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei,” the IDF said in a post on X.

For the second time in 5 days— the IDF has eliminated Iran’s War-Time Chief of Staff, the regime’s top military commander.



Ali Shadmani, Iran’s senior-most military official and Khamenei’s closest military advisor, was killed in an IAF strike in central Tehran, following precise… pic.twitter.com/Bq6Z49zeCj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 17, 2025

This is the second time in recent weeks that Israel has targeted and killed a high-ranking military commander of the regime, with an aim to disrupt Iran’s military leadership.

According to the Israeli military, Shadmani served as Chief of War Staff and Commander of the Armed Forces Emergency Command and commanded the Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian army.

“Prior to the assassination of his predecessor, Shadmani served as deputy commander of the Hatem Al-Aniba Emergency Command and head of the Operations Department of the Armed Forces General Staff. Shadmani’s assassination joins a series of assassinations of the highest military command in Iran and constitutes another blow to the chain of command of the Iranian armed forces,” the post further added.

The IDF further asserted that the “Khatem al-Anbiya” emergency command, under the assassinated Iranian officer’s command, was responsible for managing combat and approving Iranian fire plans.

In his various roles, the military said that Shadmani “directly influenced” Iranian fire plans to harm Israel.

Shadmani earlier replaced Gen Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed on Friday when Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ against Iran, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel’s very survival.

Earlier in the day, Israel also announced the destruction of several surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missile launchers of the Iranian regime as the hostilities between both nations escalated.

“Dozens of infrastructure for storing and launching surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missile launchers of the Iranian regime were destroyed. Last night, Air Force fighter jets completed several waves of attacks against dozens of Iranian regime military targets in western Iran. As part of the waves of attacks, the Air Force attacked dozens of infrastructures for storing and launching surface-to-surface missiles, UAV storage sites, and surface-to-air missile launchers in western Iran,” said the Israel Defence Force (IDF) in a post on X.

The hostilities between the two nations continued to escalate as several missiles from Iran were fired in retaliation for Israel’s relentless attacks, triggering air raid sirens in Haifa and dozens of other cities and communities across northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, confirmed by the Israeli military.

Iran strikes Mossad headquarters

Following Shadmani’s assassination, Iran launched an attack on Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad. According to Al Jazeera and Tasmin News Agency, the IRGC confirmed the attack that its Aerospace Force units carried out an effective operation against Mossad in the early hours of Tuesday. The reports added that the fire is now blazing in the doomed centre.

According to Iranian media, the strikes aimed at strategic and sensitive military and intelligence sites across Israel, including areas along the central coast.

Following Shadmani's assassination, Iran launched an attack on Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad. In a statement, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, "A new wave of missile attacks against occupied Palestine has begun, "more powerful and impactful than before."… pic.twitter.com/e4Dn9gZMhq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 17, 2025

According to Iran’s state media, Press TV, Iran attacked sites affiliated with the intelligence organisation of the Israeli army. These images confirm that one of the sensitive security centres of the Israeli regime was directly targeted in the attack.