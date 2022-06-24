Telangana: Man sets nephews alight over property dispute

Hyderabad: Enraged with his brother over a property issue, a man on Thursday set his nephews alight in Medarabasti of Khammam district.
The accused identified as 29-year-old Kona Uma Rajasekhar visited his brother’s residence in an inebriated state with a Kerosene bottle. He then poured it on two of the nephews identified as 14-year-old Kona Bharghav and 12-year-old Kona Virender.
Locals informed the Khammam town police, who arrived at the scene and shifted the three to a government hospital for treatment. The police said that the two minors are stable and under observation. However, the accused remains critical. A case has been registered against the accused.