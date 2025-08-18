Telangana: Man uses DIY video to rescue child locked in car

Hyderabad: A family outing in Telangana’s Peddapalli district could have turned grim as a minor girl was locked in the car on Sunday, August 17. However, a bystander used an unconventional method to rescue the child.

The incident occurred at the Sultanabad area, when the family left the keys inside the car and went to purchase sweets. The family did not realise that the girl was inside the vehicle. A video shared on social media shows bystanders gathering around the car to help the child.

Man uses DIY Video to rescue girl who was locked in a car.



The incident occurred in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

One person in the crowd grabbed the attention of the girl. He played a video on “How to open a car from inside” and held it in front of the child.

According to reports, the girl, identified as Charmy, followed the instructions in the video and opened the door.

As Charmy opened the door, the crowd began clapping for her. The girl’s father thanked the crowed and she acknowledged the crowd by waving at it.