Telangana Maoists take vow to punish surrendered leaders Mallojula, Ashanna

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Committee (TSC) of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) has vowed to punish surrendered Maoist leaders Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu and Takkellapalli Vasudeva Rao alias Ashanna for betraying the revolutionary movement like never before.

In a statement issued by the TSC on Tuesday, October 21, in the name of its spokesperson Jagan, the Maoists stated that they were viewing the surrender of the two key leaders along with a large number of cadres seriously, and that the conspiracy behind their surrender began with ‘Operation Kagaar’ launched by the Centre.

While Mallojula Venugopal Rao, along with 60 Maoist cadres, surrendered before Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on October 14, Ashanna, along with around 140 cadres, surrendered before Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Jagdalpur on October 17.

Also Read Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges Maoists to give up arms

The Maoist party has also called for a nationwide bandh on October 24, and various forms of protest till October 23, against the state governments and the Centre launching a war against them and killing them in the name of Operation Kagaar.

In a statement released by the Maoist party’s central committee in the name of its spokesperson Abhay, the Maoists called upon the people across the country to build people’s movements demanding the end of Operation Kagaar.