Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges Maoists to give up arms

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, October 21, addressed the police officials on Police Commemoration Day.

The chief minister urged the Maoists to “give up arms and join the mainstream society for their betterment.”

“When we say police, it is a department which is synonymous with trust. It is essential to pay tribute and remember the sacrifice of the police officials,” he said.

Reddy paid tribute to the CCS constable who was stabbed to death in Nizamabad on October 17. “Maoism has been a major issue for Telangana in the past decade. At least 30 police officials lost their lives while fighting Maoists on the Telangana Odisha border.”

He further said that EAGLE is focusing on busting drug peddling in Telangana. “Human trafficking and Cybercrime are on the rise, and the Telangana police are tackling these problems,” he added.

On women in the police force

Speaking of women in the police force, Reddy said, “Women officers were given director general roles in the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and the Telangana CID. Similarly, women officers were appointed DCPs in the tri-commissionerate in Hyderabad.”

Elaborating on the steps taken to assist families of deceased police officials, the CM said, “The government is offering medical seats, there are Young India police schools where children of police officials are being enrolled.”

He said that sports persons, including boxer Nikhat Zareen and cricketer Mohammed Sira,j were given honorary positions as deputy superintendent of police to attract youngsters towards pthe olice service.

Telangana Director General of Police, Shivadhar Reddy, paid homage to the Telangana police officials who died in the line of duty during the last year. “All of us should respect the families of the police officials who have passed away. They are a symbol of courage”