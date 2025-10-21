Diwali mishaps: 7 including 5 kids rushed to Hyderabad hospital due to eye injuries

Doctors advised the public to follow safety measures while handling fireworks to avoid accidents during festive celebrations.

Published: 21st October 2025 10:36 am IST
Hyderabad: Several people, including children, sustained eye injuries in Hyderabad while bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations on Monday night, October 20.

A total of seven individuals, including five children, were brought to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital at Mehdipatnam for treatment.

Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr. Ibrahim said that all the injured persons received immediate medical attention and their condition is stable.

He added that the hospital is fully equipped to handle additional cases if more patients arrive.

