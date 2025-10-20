Hyderabad: Devotees throng temple at Charminar on Diwali

Hyderabad: A large number of devotees, including leaders of various political parties, made a beeline to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting the historic Charminar here to seek divine blessings on the occasion of Diwali.

BJP MP K. Laxman, the party’s Telangana unit president Ramchander Rao, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao, MLA D. Nagender were among the leaders who offered prayers at the temple.

The temple was specially decorated for the festival. People from various parts of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad thronged the shrine to have darshan.

Police made elaborate security arrangements around the temple to prevent any untoward incident.

Laxman said he prayed for the development and prosperity of the country. He said people should use local products in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to media persons, Ramchander Rao stated that with the reduction in Good and Services Tax (GST) rates, people are celebrating real Diwali.

“We celebrate Diwali as a symbol of the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. It was on this day that Rama established Ramarajya,” he said.

BRS leader Harish Rao greeted people on the occasion of Diwali. He told media persons that he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of people. Terming Hyderabad a symbol of religious harmony, Harish Rao said he prayed for further development of the city.

The former minister alleged that the Congress government in the state has failed to maintain law and order. He criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who is looking after the Home portfolio.

Harish Rao alleged that police personnel have no protection under the Congress rule. He cited the incident that occurred at Nizamabad in which a habitual offender stabbed to death a police Constable. He demanded that the government extend all possible help to the family of the deceased Constable.