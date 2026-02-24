Migrant worker kills two-month old, burns body on make-shift stove

Hyderabad: A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, who works at a construction site in Telangana’s Bowrampet, allegedly killed her two-month old baby boy and put his body in a makeshift firewood stove on Tuesday, February 24.

The accused, Mamta, was distressed due to financial problems and frequently argued with her husband. On the day of the incident, her baby, Surya, was continuously crying. To stop that, she tied his hands and legs and stuffed cloth in his mouth, Medchal Assistant Commissioner of Police CH Shankar Reddy told Siasat.com.

After the baby died, she put the body in a makeshift stove.

Police have taken Mamta into custody and registered a murder case; further investigation is underway.