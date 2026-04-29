Telangana minister Seethakka receives Best Service Award from former VP Naidu

Hyderabad: Telangana minister Seethakka on Wednesday, April 29, received the Best Service Award instituted by the Srinivasa Ramanujan Foundation, in recognition of her contributions to rural development and the welfare of women and children.

The award was presented by former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu at a function held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad, attended by thousands of students and several dignitaries.

Receiving the award, Seethakka said it was an honour to be recognised by Naidu, whom she described as a figure of wide respect owing to his long experience in public service.

Addressing students at the event, the minister drew on her own life to make a case for perseverance in education. She said she had discontinued her studies after Class 10 but later returned to complete her LLB, LLM and PhD, all while remaining active in public life. Education was a permanent asset that built self-respect and could not be taken away, she said.

Seethakka also expressed pride over Mulugu district topping the state in Class 10 results, attributing the achievement to disciplined teaching and effective coordination by the district administration under former collector Divakar. She congratulated students who had performed well.