‘Telangana model in Maha will expose BJP’, says KTR in Sircilla

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country using a ‘fake Gujarat model’ and said that the introduction of Telangana model will expose the true colours of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a BRS party meeting at Sircilla, the minister said that the entry of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao into national politics is a mandatory move and is garnering responses from the people of Aurangabad, Bhokar and Kandhar Loha.

“The benefits that Telangana’s farmers are getting, should be extended to farmers of other states as well. If BJP did a good job, why are the Maharashtra farmers welcoming KCR?”

KTR said that Telangana spent Rs 4.5 lakh crores on agriculture, electricity and irrigation projects and that the Centre had done nothing for the welfare of farmers.

He recounted the development projects in the constituency and said that roads worth several crores are being developed. “The government introduced schemes for the weavers of Sircilla with Rs 400 crores. Now Sircilla is in a position to compete with Tiruppur of Tamil Nadu,” he added.