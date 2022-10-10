Telangana: Moderate rains expected across state till Oct 13

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad received light rainfall on Monday and the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast rains for the next three days in the state.

In the last 24 hours, districts including Adilabad, Mancherial, and Narayanpet experienced light rainfall. The forecast for the next 24 hours predicts very light rainfall in Jagtial, Mancherial, and Peddapalli whereas Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam are expected to receive light rainfall.

Also Read Infection control units to be set up in hospitals across Hyderabad

In the Great Hyderabad region, Qutbulllapur is expected to receive light rainfall, while most areas including Shaikpet, and Maredpally, Secunderabad are expected to receive very light rainfall.

The maximum temperature in GHMC is expected to hover between 30-32 degrees, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 20 degrees.