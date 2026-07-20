Telangana MP seeks to raise NEET paper leak issue in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: Telangana MP and Congress leader Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s permission to raise the NEET paper leak issue during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on Monday, July 20.

Reddy wrote to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, stating that the cancellation and the subsequent retest of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 exposed “deep cracks in India’s examination system.” The paper leak allegations, corruption and repeated lapses by the National Testing Agency (NTA) have pushed lakhs of aspirants into uncertainty, stress, and emotional exhaustion, Reddy said.

He added that the issue has raised “urgent questions” about transparency, accountability and the credibility of the national competitive exams. Reddy claimed the “weakest links” in conducting NEET were the “high-stakes, single day, single shift, with local transport, storage and human handling” of the test papers.

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He asserted that authorities are responsible for ensuring that not a single deserving student misses their rightful seat because of the “examination mafia.” He called for the decentralisation of the pan-India medical entrance exams and said the resignation of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan must be sought.

Repeated adjournments marred the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session in the Lok Sabha while the opposition raised slogans and displayed placards demanding action against those guilty in the NEET paper leak and the alleged donation theft at the Ram temple.