Repeated adjournments disrupt Monsoon Session’s opening day

New Delhi: Lok Sabha witnessed four repeated adjournments on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, July 20, as the opposition raised slogans and displayed placards demanding action against those guilty in the NEET paper ‘leak’ and alleged donation theft at the Ram temple.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, opposition members started raising slogans forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourned the proceeding till 12 noon as the Question Hour was being taken up.

Birla objected to two members raising slogans when obituary references were read out on the demise of six former MPs, saying it was not a good precedent.

When the House met again at 12 noon, noisy protest continued and the House was adjourned till 12:30 pm.

Before the proceeding were adjourned Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced a bill to replace an ordinance which increased the number of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including the Chief Justice of India.

Similar scenes were witness at 12:30 pm when repeated pleas by the Chair to take up Zero Hour failed to get a positive response from opposition members.

Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceeding till 1 pm.

When the House met at 1 PM, the protests by the opposition continues.

Saikia, who was in the chair, asked the opposition members to go back to their seats and participate in the proceedings.

“The House is ready for discussions on various issues. But your are not interested. You don’t want to discuss people’s issues. This is not the way. You are disrupting the House repeatedly. You are showing banners and posters which is not acceptable,” he said.

As the opposition ignored his appeal, Saikia adjourned the House till 2 PM.