Ahead of Monsoon Session, Modi hails India’s 7.7 pc growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, July 20, said that India maintaining a growth rate of 7.7 per cent despite the West Asia crisis reflects India’s “inherent strength” and “offers a reflection of the enthusiasm and zeal” with which India aspires to achieve new milestones.

Addressing the media at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, “Everyone is aware, and the world is concerned about the threat of war in various regions. The war in West Asia has posed a major crisis for nations like India, which relies on others for its energy needs, petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers, and chemicals. However, despite this, India has maintained a growth rate of 7.7 per cent, emerging as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.”

The Prime Minister said that this reflects India’s “inherent strength” and “offers a reflection of the enthusiasm and zeal” with which India aspires to achieve new milestones.

“Against this backdrop, the Monsoon Session is commencing; the nation has gathered momentum, and the spirit of Parliament infuses fresh energy into that pace. A positive spirit is very essential for achieving the country’s goal. Our Parliament also has many experienced parliamentarians, regardless of their party affiliation. At a time like this, both Parliament and the nation need their experience and knowledge. Therefore, I believe the need of the hour is the functioning of Parliament, meaningful discussions, and a collective resolve to take the nation forward,” he added.

“The country’s youth, who are full of aspirations, demand that we move forward,” PM Modi said.

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“Today, it is the demand of the hour that the voice of those filled with national dedication and living for national devotion gets a proper platform in the House. May they raise their voices to provide direction to the nation, and therefore, I hope, and I am firmly confident, that where there are facts and where there is logic, there is no place for creating a storm,” he added.

The Prime Minister further called on the parliamentarians to engage in productive debate and ensure that “every voice finds an opportunity”.

“When arguments and evidence are solid, one can effectively convey their message even in a composed manner. I hope that the discussions in the House will benefit from such reasoning and evidence. May every voice have a chance to be heard, and may every concept receive due respect. I encourage all Members of Parliament to engage wholeheartedly in the proceedings of the House,” he added.

PM Modi also expressed hope that both the monsoon season and the Monsoon Session of Parliament are productive for the nation, while also hailing the youth of the nation for achieving numerous milestones, stating that the potential and aspirations of the youth are as “boundless as space” itself.

PM Modi hails Hyderabad’s Skyroot launch

Addressing the media at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, “Be it monsoon or Monsoon Session, both are very productive. When both are productive, it benefits both the welfare of the nation and the welfare of all living beings. That is why I hope that monsoon, as well as the Monsoon Session, is productive.”

“In the last month, the country has achieved numerous milestones, and a series of accomplishments has unfolded that fill its citizens with pride — be it national, international or in the space sector. In a sense, there were many proud moments,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that before last year’s Monsoon Session, an Indian reached the International Space Station (ISS), and this time, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country’s first privately developed orbital rocket, under Mission Aagaman.

“The youngsters working at Skyroot, their average age is just 28 years. These youngsters have done this work. I am not talking about a 56-year-old youth; I am talking about the youth with an average age of 28 years, who have held India’s flag high on the international level,” he added.

PM Modi said that India’s global profile is gaining “universal recognition and acceptance”.

“This is not a coincidence; it is a message, and a very powerful one, that the potential and aspirations of our country’s youth are as boundless as space itself — there cannot be a more inspiring message for the country than this,” he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned a huge oil refinery was dedicated to the nation in Rajasthan, India’s third semiconductor plant was dedicated to the nation and a green hydrogen-powered train — a facility, according to him, very few countries in the world possess.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of India’s scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and workers — all of whom are living and working together for the country,” he said.