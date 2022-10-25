Telangana: Nalgonda, Rachakonda cops set up 100 check posts at Munugode

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda police along with their Rachakonda counterparts set up 100 checks post in the district ahead of the Munugode by-poll, scheduled to be held on November 3. While the Nalgonda cops set up 60 check post, the Rachakonda police set up 40 check posts to check transport of hawala money, liquor and other goods to be distributed among the voters by parties.

Nalgonda superintendent of police Rema Rajeshwari told reporters that round the clock vehicle checking is being done at the check posts by cops. “All vehicles entering Munugode are checked and video graphed. At each check posts two sub-inspectors along with a sizable number of head constables and constables are performing duty round-the-clock,” she said.

So far police officials working in the Munugode assembly constituency have seized Rs. 2.65 crore cash, 1480 liter of liquor and other articles.

On Tuesday, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Rachakonda police commissioner, visited several villages in Chotuppal mandal. He reviewed the security arrangements in place. He instructed the local police to ensure free and fair elections in the Munugode by-poll.

Mahesh Bhagwat inspected the security arrangements at critical polling stations located in S Lingotam, Jaikesaram, Nelipatla and Lingannagudem villages of Chotuppal mandal. He also met the General Observer for elections – Pankaj Kumar who was on a surprise visit to the polling stations at Munugode.

Hawala cash flowing into Munugode before by-poll

While officially the Hyderabad police has not said it’s all going to Nalgonda district for the Munugode by-poll, sources told Siasat.com that the Hawala money seized so far was likely on its way to Munugode for poll campaigns. In Hyderabad alone, the police has seized around Rs. 10 crore in cash that was being transported by local conduits.

The Hyderabad police’s intelligence department is fully utilizing its moles planted in political parties to sniff out the money transfers or transactions to different candidates or leaders/ workers of political parties in Telangana and on inputs generated by the local police teams, a police official said on condition of anonymity. The cops are on high alert in view of the upcoming Munugode by-poll.