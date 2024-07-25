Telangana: Nizam-era stone inscription found in Telugu, Farsi languages

Hyderabad: Researchers of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam have identified a new inscription of the Nizam era near Mattadiposhammagudi in Gundareddypalle village of Koheda mandal in Siddipet district.

The stone inscription in Telugu language dates back to 19th century. It was identified by Ahobilam Karunakar and Mohammed Naseeruddin, and was deciphered by Sriamoju Haragopal.

Remarkably, the stone inscription also includes Farsi words, the official language of the time. The 16-line inscription shows the attention and responsibility demonstrated by the royal administrators towards the irrigation system.

Gundareddy Matthadi Poshamma inscription



Sri Rama Swastishri Jayabyu Daya Salivahana Shaka varshambulu 1760 Aguneti Chandrama On Hevalambi Nama Samvatsa Ra Jeshta 15th Thursday….. Shanagaram Chenlo…Udakupa(yya) Mattadivara Aaya tied to the canal (s) (ma)raja..dasu ba(ha) Joey Hakundeban Sahebu b hadaru Jamavangu Kondala Rao Swamicherala(ska)ru Bonagiru thayarucheyinchina The Sna1246salu Mata oka Sna1250 Hijri

The date on the inscription was 1760 (Shalivahana Saka), on the first full moon of ‘Hevilambi nama’ year, which fell on Thursday, according to the ephemeris calendar. As per the English calendar, the date is May 7th, 1838 CE.

In this inscription, it is mentioned that the ayalu (revenue) given by the government official Bahajoi Hakunden Sahebu Bahadur Jamawan(d) Kondalarao had paid 1246 to 1250 Hijri for the construction of matthadi (a check-dam) in Gundareddypalle.