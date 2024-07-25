Telangana: Nizam-era stone inscription found in Telugu, Farsi languages

The inscription shows the attention and responsibility demonstrated by the royal administrators towards the irrigation system

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 25th July 2024 11:51 am IST
Archaeology enthusiasts identify Nizam era inscription near Mattadiposhammagudi in Gundareddypalle village of Koheda mandal of Siddipet district.
The stone inscription which was found in Gundareddypalle village in Siddipet district.

Hyderabad: Researchers of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam have identified a new inscription of the Nizam era near Mattadiposhammagudi in Gundareddypalle village of Koheda mandal in Siddipet district.

The stone inscription in Telugu language dates back to 19th century. It was identified by Ahobilam Karunakar and Mohammed Naseeruddin, and was deciphered by Sriamoju Haragopal.

Remarkably, the stone inscription also includes Farsi words, the official language of the time. The 16-line inscription shows the attention and responsibility demonstrated by the royal administrators towards the irrigation system.

MS Education Academy

Gundareddy Matthadi Poshamma inscription

  1. Sri Rama
  2. Swastishri Jayabyu
  3. Daya Salivahana
  4. Shaka varshambulu
  5. 1760 Aguneti Chandrama
  6. On Hevalambi Nama Samvatsa
  7. Ra Jeshta 15th Thursday…..
  8. Shanagaram Chenlo…Udakupa(yya)
  9. Mattadivara Aaya tied to the canal
  10. (s) (ma)raja..dasu ba(ha)
  11. Joey Hakundeban Sahebu b
  12. hadaru Jamavangu Kondala
  13. Rao Swamicherala(ska)ru
  14. Bonagiru thayarucheyinchina
  15. The Sna1246salu Mata oka
  16. Sna1250 Hijri

The date on the inscription was 1760 (Shalivahana Saka), on the first full moon of ‘Hevilambi nama’ year, which fell on Thursday, according to the ephemeris calendar. As per the English calendar, the date is May 7th, 1838 CE.

Also Read
BRS delegation to visit Kaleshwaram project right after Budget session

In this inscription, it is mentioned that the ayalu (revenue) given by the government official Bahajoi Hakunden Sahebu Bahadur Jamawan(d) Kondalarao had paid 1246 to 1250 Hijri for the construction of matthadi (a check-dam) in Gundareddypalle.

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 25th July 2024 11:51 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button