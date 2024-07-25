BRS delegation to visit Kaleshwaram project right after Budget session

Hyderabad: A team of BRS MLAs and MLCs led by BRS working president KT Rama Rao will be leaving to visit the Kaleshwaram project right after the Telangana state budget is tabled in the Assembly this afternoon.

By Thursday evening, July 25, they will reach the Lower Manair Dam reservoir, after which they will be heading to Ramagundam, where they will spend the night, the BRS said in a press release.

On Friday morning at around 10 am they will visit Kannepalli Pump House, after which they will visit Medigadda Barrage, before heading back to Hyderabad the same day.