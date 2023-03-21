Telangana: Over 15,700 students skip Intermediate 2nd-year exams

Hyderabad: More than 15,700 students skipped the intermediate second year (Mathematics paper-IIA, Botany paper-II, and Political Science paper-II) test held across Telangana on Tuesday.

A total of 4,44,384 candidates registered, and 4,28,664 were present, accounting for 3.5% of the total.

During the test, three malpractice complaints were booked; Two in Nalgonda and one in Wanaparthy district.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) dispatched observers to the districts of Nalgonda, Medak, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, and Hyderabad to oversee and monitor the test, which went off without a hitch.