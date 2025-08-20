Telangana: Panchayat secretary suspended over corruption in Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: A panchayat secretary of Janpahad in Palakeedu mandal, Suryapet, was suspended on Tuesday, August 19, after people approached state irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy alleging corruption on the officer’s part.

The officer, Venkataiah, has been accused of demanding bribes from beneficiaries of the Indiramma housing scheme. A case has also been registered with the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In a Facebook post, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated, “On receiving complaint of allegations of corruption in housing bills in Jaanpaad village, I have asked the Suryapet District Collector to suspend the panchayat secretary and file criminal charges against him immediately. The above panchayat secretary, Venkataiah, has been suspended and an ACB case filed.”

In a separate case, a forest beat officer in Kodad, Ananthula Venkanna, was caught accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe by the ACB.

He demanded the bribe money to avoid hindrances in the complainant’s wood business.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).