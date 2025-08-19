Telangana ACB arrests two govt employess for Rs 50,000 bribe demand

One of the employee had already accepted Rs. 50,000 from the complainant for starting the process.

Amangal mandal tahsildar, Chintakindi Lalitha (right) and surveyor, Kota Ravi (left) were caught by the Telangana ACB for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: Two government employees were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to do official work.

Amangal mandal tahsildar, Chintakindi Lalitha, in Ranga Reddy district and surveyor, Kota Ravi, were caught red-handed by the City Range 2 Unit on Tuesday.

According to ACB, the government officials demanded the amount as “a reward for completing the land registration and as an undue advantage to facilitate typographical corrections in land records pertaining to the complainant’s grandmother.”

The tahsildar had already accepted Rs. 50,000 from the complainant for starting the process.

The case is under investigation.

