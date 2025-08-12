Telangana ACB nabs three over Rs 16k bribe in two different cases

Hyderabad: Three individuals, including two government officials and one private associate, were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, August 12, for demanding a bribe for doing official work.

According to the ACB, Mandal Surveyor, Peddapalli, Paindla Sunil and a private associate, Katukuri Rajender Reddy, demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant through Phone Pe to furnish a survey panchanama copy of the complainant’s land.

Also Read Dy Executive Engineer in Telangana ACB’s net for taking Rs 11K bribe

In the other case, Gadiyaram Srinivasulu, working as a Junior Assistant in a primary health center (PHC) in Angaraajpalli and in-charge of Kotapalli PHC in Mancherial district was arrested by the ACB taking a bribe for official work.

According to the ACB, the accused officer demanded a bribe of Rs 6,000 for preparing two Dearness Allowance arrear bills in the complainant’s name and submitting them to the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), Kotapalli PHC.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).