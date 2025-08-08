Dy Executive Engineer in Telangana ACB’s net for taking Rs 11K bribe

Hyderabad: Deputy Executive Engineer of Sub-Division No 4 (Irrigation), Srikanth Naidu, was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, August 7.

According to the ACB, the accused official demanded a bribe of Rs 11,000 from the complainant to enter a record in the M-book of the work executed by the complainant.

Earlier, Mohd Fayaz, Assistant Executive Engineer in the Irrigation Department, Sub-Division 1, Division 1, Circle 1 of Mahabubnagar district, was caught by the ACB for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000.

The accused officer demanded a bribe from the complainant to upload the joint inspection report and No Objection Certificate (NOC) of a plot on the official website of the land regulation scheme.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).