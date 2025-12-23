Telangana phone-tapping case: SIT likely to issue notices to KCR, Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to issue notices to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Siddpet MLA T Harish Rao in the ongoing phone-tapping case.

However, before summoning the leaders, the SIT will re-interrogate P Rajashekar Reddy, who served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to KCR during his tenure as chief minister.

Two other senior officers – Somesh Kumar, who served as Chief Secretary between December 2019 and January 2023, and Naveen Chand, who was State Intelligence Chief from September 2016 to November 2020 – have already been examined.

It should be noted that former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is named as the prime accused, worked under Naveen Chand before succeeding him. He has reportedly named former Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy and senior officer Anil Kumar several times, reported NDTV.

Also Read Telangana forms new SIT to investigate phone tapping case

The phone tapping case surfaced soon after the Congress government won the 2023 Assembly elections. The case gained prominence after the complainant alleged an SIT constituted during the previous BRS government carried out illegal phone surveillance on political leaders, judges and other prominent individuals, and later destroyed hard disks to erase evidence.

Last week, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar announced a nine-member SIT aimed at speeding the investigation and filing the charge sheet at the earliest. Key developments are expected with more notices likely to be issued to political leaders in the coming days, reported NDTV.