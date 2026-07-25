Telangana plans special Assembly session to lower election age

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, July 25, announced that his government would soon convene a special session of the state assembly to pass a resolution urging the Centre to lower the minimum age for contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to 21 from the existing 25.

Addressing a candle light rally organised here over NEET paper leak issue, he claimed that the Gen Z agitation defeated the “56-inch chest” ( a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and forced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down from his post.

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“We will hold special session of assembly and legislative council in the first week of August. We will discuss in the assembly and a pass resolution to make 21 years as the minimum age to contest as MLA and MP and send it to Prime Minister,” he said.

Noting that Gen Z representation is less than one per cent in the Lok Sabha though they account for 30 per cent of the country’s population, Reddy said the country’s future would change if youth above the age of 21 become ministers.

He suggested amending the Constitution to provide the opportunity for those who are 21-year-old to contest as MLAs and MPs.

Citing examples, he said an 18-year-old youth can become Prime Minister and President in Germany and Britain. In Singapore, a 21-year-old can become Prime Minister.