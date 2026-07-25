Expect traffic in these areas during CM Revanth’s candlelight rally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police announced diversions between 4 pm and 8 pm on Saturday, July 25, in view of the candlelight rally led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at 6:30 pm.

The rally will proceed from People’s Plaza to the Indira Gandhi Statue at Necklace Rotary. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs, are expected to participate.

Also Read CM Revanth to lead candlelight rally in Hyderabad against Centre

Commuters can expect traffic congestion at VV Statue, Old PS Junction (Lakdikapul), Iqbal Minar Junction, Secretariat Junction and the Ranigunj area between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Diversions

Vehicles from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan towards NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will not be allowed on the Khairatabad Flyover. They will be diverted via Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad and Iqbal Minar.

Traffic from Minister Road towards PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted towards Karbala at Nallagutta crossroads.

Vehicles from Buddha Bhavan heading towards PVNR Marg will be diverted towards Minister Road at Nallagutta crossroads.

Traffic from Secretariat Junction towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at the Secretariat North-East Gate via Banyan Tree and Bada Ganesh Lane towards Khairatabad Metro Station.

Vehicles coming from Mint Lane towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Government Printing Press Junction through Bada Ganesh Junction and Khairatabad Market.

Traffic from VV Statue towards Khairatabad Market Road via the railway gate will be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari.

Commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.