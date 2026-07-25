CM Revanth to lead candlelight rally in Hyderabad against Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will lead a candlelight rally in Hyderabad on Saturday evening to protest the Centre’s alleged anti-democratic approach and express solidarity with students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm from People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, and conclude at the Indira Gandhi statue.

Rally in support of protesting students

In a statement, Reddy said the rally is being organised to show solidarity with students demanding accountability over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

“Let us unite in solidarity with our students. Let us raise our voices against injustice. Let the light of democracy shine brighter than the darkness of repression,” the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs, are expected to participate in the rally.

NEET protests continue

The rally comes amid a series of demonstrations across Hyderabad in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) staged a protest at Dharna Chowk, while members of the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) held demonstrations at Charminar. Separate protests were also organised at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and Osmania University.